0
15 Taylor Swift Halloween Costumes Based on Her Music Videos

Taylor Swift is a pro when it comes to making music videos. From "Bad Blood" to "Look What You Made Me Do," the singer comes up with some amazing concepts and even better characters. With Halloween coming up, why not channel those personas on Oct. 31? Keep reading for more details, then check out how you can turn Taylor Swift's lyrics into even more costumes.

"Teardrops on My Guitar"
"Our Song"
"Picture to Burn"
"Love Story"
"You Belong With Me"
"Mean"
"22"
"I Knew You Were Trouble"
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"
"Shake It Off"
"Blank Space"
"Bad Blood"
"Wildest Dreams"
"Out of the Woods"
"Look What You Made Me Do"
Latest Celebrity
