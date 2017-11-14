Taylor Swift Performance on The Tonight Show 2017 Video
Taylor Swift's Surprise Tonight Show Performance Will Make You Smile and Cry at the Same Time
After celebrating the release of Reputation with two performances on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday. Not only did Taylor perform her new single, "New Year's Day," which debuted during ABC's TGIT programming last week, but it was also Jimmy's first show since the passing of his mum, Gloria Fallon, earlier this month. Between the heartfelt lyrics and Jimmy and Taylor's hug at the end, get ready to be moved to tears.