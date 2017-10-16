 Skip Nav
The New Mutants
X-Men: The New Mutants Is Going to Be a Trilogy, and All 3 Movies Will Be Terrifying
Stranger Things
This Is Exactly How Eleven Escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 2
Sophie Turner
Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement With a Sweet Message
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Taylor Swift Invited a Few of Her Biggest Fans to Her Home to Listen to Reputation

Taylor Swift made some of her fans' "wildest dreams" come true over the weekend. On Friday the 13th, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer had a few of her biggest supporters come to her London home for an exclusive "Secret Sessions" listening party for her upcoming album, Reputation. Aside from wearing her signature red lipstick and naturally curly hair, she also sported some snake boots and jewellery in honour of the new era. Thankfully, some of them posted pictures from the event on social media.

One fan named Abbie even blogged about the whole ordeal on Tumblr, explaining that she was contacted by Taylor Nation and informed about the secret event on October 13, which is coincidentally Taylor's favourite number. She added that the singer even knew all of her fans by name when she greeted them at her home. "I can't believe I was given such a beautiful, amazing opportunity and I meant everything I said to you in there and it truly came from the heart," Abbie said. Aww! See even more sweet fan moments below.

?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Taylor Swift
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds