On Sunday, 6 June, Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the UK following the third terrorist attack in Britain in the last three months. "We believe are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face," May said, referring to the horrific attacks that occurred this past March, again in May at an Ariana Grande concert, and once more over the weekend when a white van struck several pedestrians on London Bridge and three attackers went on to stab people at nearby Borough Market..

May said the people behind such attacks have a perverse ideology of the Islamic religion. "It is an ideology that claims our western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam . . [it is] a perversion of the truth."

May also called for prominent changes in the way the UK addresses the threat of terrorism, including new regulations on websites and internet service providers who allow "space space[s]" for terrorists. "We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online."

The Prime Minister also called out the UK's own issues with extremism, saying, "We need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom . . . Enough is enough . . . We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies."