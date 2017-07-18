 Skip Nav
What It Feels Like to Be the Only Person Who Doesn't Watch Game of Thrones
What It Feels Like to Be the Only Person Who Doesn't Watch Game of Thrones

Winter is here, I guess, but for those of us who don't watch Game of Thrones, it's just a normal morning in July. You know the struggle. Virtually all of your friends watch, nay, are obsessed with the series, but even though you've managed to nab someone's Sky Go password, you just can't bring yourself to sit down and tune in. "You'll love it," they say. "It's so good," they add. "If you liked [insert X movie, book, or show here], you'll definitely be a fan." But alas, here you are again. Another year, another six seasons behind. Sure, being the only person in your friend group that doesn't watch GOT can induce some major FOMO, but no matter how hard you might try, it's just simply not your thing. As the rest of world freaks out over the show's return, here are some realer than real reactions every nonwatcher of GOT has had since April 2011.

