Bask in All the '80s Glory of the Thor: Ragnarok Soundtrack

The god of thunder is getting a serious glam-rock revamp in Thor: Ragnarok. Not only does this third Thor film add a load of colour and comedy to the franchise, but it also boasts a seriously '80s-tastic soundtrack. With the inclusion of an iconic rock anthem and a glorious motion picture score to match, this album will have you living your best big-hair life. So, once you're done processing that epic cameo, Cate Blanchett's over-the-top villainess performance, and the two postcredit scenes, it's only natural for you to want to put your headphones on and rock the f*ck out.

"Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin
"In the Face of Evil" by Magic Sword
"Main Title (Golden Ticket/Pure Imagination)" From Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
The Motion Picture Score
