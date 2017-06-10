Sometimes We Wish Victoria Beckham Was Still This Cute and Goofy

She may have mastered the art of the moody photo pose over the years, but we know for a fact that Victoria Beckham has a brilliant sense of humour. We occasionally see her silly side come out on Instagram, but in these brilliant throwback photos from a 1997 trip to Bali, Indonesia, with the Spice Girls, the then-21-year-old really lets loose. Victoria Adams wasn't quite as skilled at constantly keeping that posh pout on her face as her older self. Breaking out into goofy grins, gurning for the camera, and looking like she's having the time of her life, 20-something Victoria looks like the kind of girl we'd like to hang out with. And while we adore the chic style icon she's now become, we can't help but secretly wish that the carefree, silly side we saw 20 years ago came out a bit more often.