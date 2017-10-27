 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
cartoon network
Alesha Dixon Is Voicing Bliss, the New Powerpuff Girl
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You

Tina Knowles Talking About Beyonce's Twins 2017

Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir

Tina Knowles is one proud grandma! During the Habitat For Humanity Builder's Ball in Beverly Hills on Thursday, she couldn't help but gush about Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 3-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir. "They are amazing," she told Us Weekly. "They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy."

Related
39 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Moments That Will Put a Smile on Your Face and a Song in Your Heart

Aside from giving an update on the newborns, Tina also added that Beyoncé's oldest, Blue Ivy, is adjusting quite well to being a big sister. "She's doing amazing!" she said. "She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them." Aww! Hopefully Bey will share some of those sweet big sister moments on social media soon, because we can't get enough of their adorable family photos.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Blue Ivy CarterCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsTina KnowlesBeyoncé Knowles
Celebrity Interviews
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Quotes About Becoming a Dad Again Will Intensify Your Love For Him
by Monica Sisavat
How Did Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Meet?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke
by Monica Sisavat
Ashley Judd Talks About Harvey Weinstein ABC Interview 2017
Celebrity Interviews
How Ashley Judd's Famous Mum, Naomi, Encouraged Her to Bravely Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein
by Brittney Stephens
Jeff Goldblum Flirting With TV Reporter Video
Celebrity Interviews
Jeff Goldblum Flirting With Holly Willoughby Has People All Hot and Bothered
by Caitlin Hacker
Sam Smith Talks About Being in a Relationship on Ellen 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Sam Smith Confirms He's in a Relationship After Kissing 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds