 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tina Knowles Is Already Making Jokes About Beyoncé's Twins
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Doesn't Need a Filter For Her Gorgeous Wedding to Snapchat's Evan Spiegel
Celebrities
365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?

Tina Knowles Talks About Beyonce's Twins July 2017

Tina Knowles Is Already Making Jokes About Beyoncé's Twins

Beyoncé made the world come to a drastic halt last week when she revealed the first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, on Instagram. And now that everyone is coming down off the high that is two new Carter children, the singer's mum, Tina Knowles, is opening up about their arrival in a sweet (and hilarious) way. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, Tina revealed how Blue Ivy is adjusting to life with two new siblings. "She's proud and very excited. She's a good big sister, she really is," Tina said. "We're very excited! It's a wonderful experience!" The proud grandmother also joked about her daughter's chaotic new life, telling E! News, "Oh, the kids are wonderful but the best thing is that you can give them back."

Related
Beyoncé Just Confused the Hell Out of Everyone With Her Twins' Names

Beyoncé's photo revealed that the twins were born on June 13, but that hasn't stopped their famous mum from getting right back into the swing of things. The "Sorry" singer made her first appearance since giving birth when she stepped out with husband JAY-Z in LA on Thursday to attend an event celebrating Roc Nation's Vic Mensa. No big sister Blue Ivy sightings yet, but we're keeping an eye out!

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity QuotesTina KnowlesBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Sorry, Ladies — Idris Elba Doesn't Think He'll Ever Get Married Again
by Kelsie Gibson
Did Beyonce Name Sir Carter After Sir John?
Baby Names
Did Beyoncé Name One of the Twins After Her Makeup Artist?
by Alaina Demopoulos
First Photo of Beyonce's Twins Sir Carter and Rumi
Hero
Beyoncé Just Unveiled Her Twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, With a Stunning Photo
by Lindsay Miller
Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte | 2017
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte We've Been Blessed With This Year
by Lauren Turner
Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Pictures 2017
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé Celebrated Mother's Day in a Giant Pool of Sprinkles With Jay Z and Blue
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds