We Can't Tear Our Eyes Away From Tobey Maguire's Insane Spider-Man Screen Test
We Can't Tear Our Eyes Away From Tobey Maguire's Insane Spider-Man Screen Test

Sam Raimi's beloved 2002 version of Spider-Man (that's right, we said beloved) starring Tobey Maguire is a PG-13, sometimes-goofy take on the web-slinging superhero. But could it have been something much, much darker? The screen test Maguire originally did for the role has surfaced, which features him looking significantly more ripped than he eventually is in movie (like, SUPER ripped) and fighting bad guys who can't stop dropping f-bombs. The clip is only a minute and change, but the tone is more, um, Roadhouse than what we were expecting. Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming has come out, it's crazy to see just how far the character has evolved, and what he might have looked like back in the early 2000s.

