This Incredible Mashup of '90s Hits Will Make You So Sad You're Not a Kid Anymore

Todrick Hall is known for two things: his incredible song covers and his love for Disney. He's already blessed us by putting an R&B spin on some of Disney's most classic hits and with this hilarious Hocus Pocus parody, but his latest video is honestly the best one yet. Hall posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday that shows him singing all of the best hits from the '90s in one go. *NSYNC? Check. Britney and Christina? Check, check. Coolio? You know it. We could go on and on about this for a long time, but just stop reading right now and press play.