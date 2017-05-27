We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black got married over the weekend, adding a wedding album to their endless adorable snapshots together! The British diver (who is the perfect mix of sexy and cute FYI) and American director, writer, and producer first started dating in the Summer of 2013, shortly before Tom publicly came out online. They got engaged in late 2015.

Whether they're posing with Mickey at Disney or in front of a David Hockney backdrop, they've amassed such a volume of cute moments, Tom could practically dive in them. We'd totally watch a reality show about these two and luckily enough, Tom has his own YouTube channel that documents everything from the duo making Easter treats to working on his abs! If you need us for the rest of the day, we'll be busy with that. Read on for all the moments that had us saying "we want a love like that".