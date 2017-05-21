 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins — With a Twist
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins on SNL 2017

OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins — With a Twist

Dwayne Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live, but Tom Hanks stole the show. The Oscar winner volunteered to be The Rock's running mate in 2020 (they were joking, but still) before making a quick cameo as his bizarre, viral creation from last year: David S. Pumpkins. This parody on rap videos would have been funny enough on its own, but David S. Pimpkins makes it 100 times better.

Join the conversation
Saturday Night LiveTom HanksDwayne JohnsonTV
Join The Conversation
US News
It Happened: SNL Spoofed Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Commercial
by Terry Carter
Who Will Play Sabrina on Riverdale?
Dove Cameron
9 Actresses Who Would Be Bewitching as Sabrina on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
ABC Lists Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as Oscar Nominees
Oscars
ABC Accidentally Listed Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as Oscar Nominees
by Maggie Pehanick
Viral Videos
Watch Dwayne Johnson Rock the Troops With a Spot-on Elvis Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Dwayne Johnson at In-N-Out Picture February 2017
Oscars
Dwayne Johnson Makes an Oscars Promise to In-N-Out Employees That You'll Really Hope He Keeps
by Caitlin Hacker
Twin Peaks Cast Then and Now
Twin Peaks
It's Mind-Blowing How Much Some of the Twin Peaks Cast Has Changed in 25+ Years
by Ryan Roschke
Dwayne Johnson Buys Dad a Car For Christmas 2016
Celebrity Instagrams
Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Dad With a Car, Shares a Painful Story About His Childhood
by Brittney Stephens
Jimmy Fallon and Dwayne Johnson Mascot Photobomb Video 2017
Late Night Highlights
The Rock Brings 1 of His Biggest Fans to Tears After Epic Photobomb Surprise
by Quinn Keaney
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
by Kelsie Gibson
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Leslie Jones and Colin Jost at Knicks Game Dec. 2016
Leslie Jones
Michael Che's Reaction to Third-Wheeling With Leslie Jones and Colin Jost Is Pretty Classic
by Brittney Stephens
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds