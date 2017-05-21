Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins on SNL 2017
OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins — With a Twist
Dwayne Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live, but Tom Hanks stole the show. The Oscar winner volunteered to be The Rock's running mate in 2020 (they were joking, but still) before making a quick cameo as his bizarre, viral creation from last year: David S. Pumpkins. This parody on rap videos would have been funny enough on its own, but David S. Pimpkins makes it 100 times better.