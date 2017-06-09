 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
British Celebrities
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's Love Is in the Premiere League
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Country Music Association Awards
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

Tom Hardy's Dog Dies 2017

Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You

Tom Hardy is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Woody, in the most beautiful way. Earlier this week, the Revenant star shared the sad news in a heartfelt blog post, telling fans that after "a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive [muscle disease] polymyostisis," Woody passed away at just 6 years old. He went on about his four-legged friend, explaining how he first found Woody while shooting Lawless in Georgia "running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night." He recalled the story of bringing Woody back to the UK with him and that his wife, Charlotte Riley, "worked tirelessly with him to get him through a rough case of separation anxiety." "He loved her like his Mum," he added. "And when she was pregnant he guarded her fiercely."

"Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever," Tom continued. Read Tom's letter in full here, and watch his tearjerking tribute video below.

Join the conversation
DogsViral VideosTom Hardy
Join The Conversation
The Real
Nicole Scherzinger's Celebrity Singing Impressions Will Leave You Flabbergasted
by Monica Sisavat
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton at AFI Event 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
by Brittney Stephens
Jason Momoa Doing Haka Instagram Video
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
by Brinton Parker
Movie-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Dogs
pet halloween costumes
6 Movie-Inspired Costumes For You and Your Pup
by Hedy Phillips
Tom Hardy's Early Appearance on Jonathan Ross
British Celebrities
Flash Back to That Time Jonathan Ross's Interview With Tom Hardy Escalated Quickly
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds