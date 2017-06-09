Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You

Tom Hardy is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Woody, in the most beautiful way. Earlier this week, the Revenant star shared the sad news in a heartfelt blog post, telling fans that after "a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive [muscle disease] polymyostisis," Woody passed away at just 6 years old. He went on about his four-legged friend, explaining how he first found Woody while shooting Lawless in Georgia "running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night." He recalled the story of bringing Woody back to the UK with him and that his wife, Charlotte Riley, "worked tirelessly with him to get him through a rough case of separation anxiety." "He loved her like his Mum," he added. "And when she was pregnant he guarded her fiercely."

"Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever," Tom continued. Read Tom's letter in full here, and watch his tearjerking tribute video below.