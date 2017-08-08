Tom Hardy's Final Bedtime Story Is the Perfect Tribute to His Dog Woody

Tom Hardy and Woody join us for one last story…#BedtimeStory



🐶 🌃 📚 pic.twitter.com/Imt5Xo52It — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) August 7, 2017

Tom Hardy is giving his dog Woody, who passed in June, the perfect send off. The British actor is dedicating his final Bedtime Story with CBeebies to his beloved pooch, and it will likely bring tears to both children and parents alike.

CBeebies took to Twitter on Monday to announce the final story, adding "we'd like to thank Tom and his family who have allowed us to show this as a tribute to the memory of their dog Woody". If it's anything like Tom's emotional blog post and video tribute in early June, we'll be no doubt reaching for the Kleenex. The episode will air at 6:50 p.m. on 26 Aug.

