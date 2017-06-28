Tom Holland Might Be a Great Actor, but Turns Out He's an Even Better Dancer

With a budding acting career, we already knew that Tom Holland was a talented young man. Over the past couple of months, we've discovered that he's a dog-lover, that he's a total comedian, and that he's got the Spider Man moves down. What we didn't really know, however, was how much of a good dancer he actually is.

Earlier in the year, the British actor took part in the popular american TV show Lip Sync Battle, and the video of his performance has had us awestruck. Competing against Zendaya — who will be his co-star in Spider-Man: Homecoming — he decided to lip-sync and dance to a mashup of the songs "Singin' in the Rain," from the classic musical of the same title, and Rihanna's "Umbrella," and his moves were so good that you'll probably want to watch the video over and over again.