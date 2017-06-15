 Skip Nav
We Didn't Think Tom Holland Could Get Any Cuter, and Then We Saw Him With His Dog
Keira Knightley and James Righton Are Arguably the Most Fashionable British Couple
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
Adele Offers Hugs as She Comforts Victims of Grenfell Tower Fire in London
Tom Hardy isn't the only British actor who has a seriously close bond with his canine companions. Tom Holland was on home soil for a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming on Thursday, and while we were excited to see him and costar Zendaya promoting the long-awaited Marvel movie, it was Tom's dog, Tessa, who really stole the show. The actor clearly is smitten with the pit bull, and he frequently shares pictures of her on his Instagram account. While he's away from home filming, he FacetTmes his best girl, and when they're together it's obvious neither can bear to spend a moment apart. At the event, the cute pup invaded the stage and joined Tom for photos and cuddles, and Tom later took to Instagram to call her "the star of the show." We couldn't agree more!

