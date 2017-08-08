 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
TV
Meet the Celebrity Contestants of Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Celebrity News
Keira Knightley’s SO James Righton Is About to Send Shock Waves Through Your Spotify
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Hot Pictures of Tom Hopper, the Sexy Star Who Plays Dickon on Game of Thrones

If you've been tuning in to Game of Thrones season seven, then you probably noticed that Dickon Tarly is super hot. The character is played by 32-year-old British actor Tom Hopper, who replaced Freddie Stroma when the role was recast. Over the last few years, he's appeared on the small screen on shows like Doctor Who and Black Sails. Meanwhile, he's also active on Instagram, where he shares adorable pictures of his family plus some sexy shirtless snaps that will make you do a double take. We'll have to wait until next week to see what Dickon's fate might be after that insane battle, but in the meantime, let's just enjoy some hot pictures of Tom, shall we?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Tom HopperGame Of ThronesEye Candy
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
40+ Times Tom Holland Had Our Spidey Senses Tingling
by Lucy Kenny
Who Plays Dickon Tarly on Game of Thrones?
Tom Hopper
No, You're Not Losing It: Dickon Tarly Definitely Has a New Face on Game of Thrones
by Zareen Siddiqui
Hot Celebrities in Sports Gear
Workout Clothes
25 Guys Who Look Even Sexier in Their Sports Kits
by Lucy Kenny
Reactions to Arya Stark Returning to Winterfell
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones Fans Absolutely Lost It When Arya Stark Finally Made It Home
by Brinton Parker
Who Has a Valyrian Steel Sword on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Everything You Should Know About Valyrian Steel Weapons and Who Owns Them
by Zareen Siddiqui
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds