The True Blood Cast Reacts to Nelsan Ellis's Death: "This Is Just Completely Tragic"

True Blood has been off the air for almost three years now, but the bond between the tight-knit cast is clearly still strong. After news broke on Saturday that Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette on the series, passed away after complications with heart failure, many of the show's actors posted heartfelt messages about their former costar on social media. "It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul @OfficialNelsan," Anna Paquin tweeted. "I'm devastated by his untimely death."

Mehcad Brooks (aka Tara's boyfriend, Eggs) wrote a lengthy, emotional homage to his late friend on Instagram. "Just got word that @nelsanellisofficial made the transition from body to spirit. F*ck this one really got me," he captioned a photo of Ellis. "This was truly the only person from #TrueBlood I consistently stayed in touch with and was a friend through it all. You all know him as an amazing actor, a light on the screen with an unparalleled bravery and talent. But I knew him as a good dude, with an easy laugh and ready to problem solve at a moment's notice. Last we spoke he was considering going to law school. Forever an inspiration Mr. Ellis. #ripnelsanellis."

Everyone from Stephen Moyer to Denis O'Hare also shared their condolences, praising Ellis's talent as an actor and as a friend.

Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic. — Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) July 8, 2017





I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend — Sam Trammell (@SamTrammell) July 8, 2017





I am so sad about the death of Nelsan Ellis, a great talent gone too soon. Such a shock. 💔 — Charlaine Harris (@RealCharlaine) July 8, 2017





I am speechless... I am heartbroken... Rest In Peace my friend @OfficialNelsan pic.twitter.com/nvyzM8QoI7 — Kevin Alejandro (@kevinmalejandro) July 8, 2017





My heart is broken today over the loss of @OfficialNelsan I was in complete awe of your talent and so honored to have known your kindness. — Anna Camp (@TheRealAnnaCamp) July 8, 2017





Very disturbed and sad that Nelsan Ellis has died. Such a huge talent. Such a wonderful man. The world is a poorer place today... — Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) July 8, 2017





My heart hurts...Nelsan Ellis truly was one of a kind. Such talent, grace, and full of love. May you rest in peace, my friend. — Lindsay Pulsipher (@lindspulsipher) July 8, 2017









Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family. — Michael McMillian (@McMillzz) July 8, 2017

True Blood's stars weren't the only ones who reached out, either. "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis," HBO said in a statement. "Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO."

True Blood's creator, Alan Ball, also released a statement after hearing of Ellis's passing, one that echoed many of the sentiments shared by the cast. "Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me," he said. "Working with him was a privilege."