If Anyone Can Make Us Excited About True Detective Again, It's Mahershala Ali

After a dry, painfully slow second season of True Detective, HBO's gritty drama unsurprisingly lost a good deal of the fans who couldn't get enough of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in season one. Luckily it seems that network executives know exactly how to lure everyone back for a potential third season: Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winning Moonlight actor is in very early talks to play the lead in the next instalment of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. HBO, who declined an official comment on the casting rumours, is reportedly still unsure if they even want a third season at all, but casting Ali front and centre would be a surefire way to bring in new (and old) viewers.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has commented publicly in the past that he'd like to continue on with Emmy-winning anthology series created by Nic Pizzolatto (who has an overall deal with the network through 2018). In March news broke that Deadwood creator David Milch might come on board to take the reigns from Pizzolatto, and there's a good chance that might still happen. "We're open to someone else writing it with Nic supervising it; it's a really valuable franchise for us," Bloys revealed last Summer. "It's not dead, I'm just not sure we have the right take for a third season — yet."

In addition to captivating audiences on the silver screen, Ali has also done his fair share of work on "prestige" TV shows like House of Cards and Luke Cage. In other words, he's a perfect fit.