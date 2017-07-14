 Skip Nav
20 People Whose Lives Were Forever Changed When Beyoncé Unveiled Her Twins
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill

Twitter Reactions to Beyonce's First Photo of Twins

20 People Whose Lives Were Forever Changed When Beyoncé Unveiled Her Twins

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

While everyone was sleeping on the night of July 13, Beyoncé gave the world a first look at her twin babies, Rumi and Sir Carter, with a beautiful Instagram photo reminiscent of her maternity shoot. In true Beyoncé fashion, the queen did not warn us or give us any sort of indication that our lives would be forever altered on that faithful night. While fans were certainly overjoyed, Twitter was most definitely shaken. We scoured Twitter and here are the best reactions we found.
























Celebrity KidsHumorTwitterBeyoncé Knowles
