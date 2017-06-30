 Skip Nav
JAY-Z Finally Dropped 4:44, and Twitter Fans Nearly Lost Their Damn Minds
Twitter Reactions to JAY-Z's 4:44 Album

JAY-Z Finally Dropped 4:44, and Twitter Fans Nearly Lost Their Damn Minds

JAY-Z dropped his 13th solo album, 4:44, on Thursday night, and boy, did people lose their minds. In the social media explosion that followed the Tidal exclusive release of 4:44, several fans were quick to dole out their initial thoughts on the album, commenting on everything from Jay's infidelity to the infamous elevator incident with Solange Knowles. Here are the best Twitter reactions we found.




















