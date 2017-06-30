JAY-Z Finally Dropped 4:44, and Twitter Fans Nearly Lost Their Damn Minds

JAY-Z dropped his 13th solo album, 4:44, on Thursday night, and boy, did people lose their minds. In the social media explosion that followed the Tidal exclusive release of 4:44, several fans were quick to dole out their initial thoughts on the album, commenting on everything from Jay's infidelity to the infamous elevator incident with Solange Knowles. Here are the best Twitter reactions we found.

Jay-z responded to Beyoncé Lemonade on 4:44. Takes the blame and takes shots at the haters. #JAYZ #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/MGmHeEQgBp — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017





Jay z said yeah I skip leg day but still run the world #JayZ444 #jayz pic.twitter.com/GGlcpdbLc7 — JAY🇵🇷🤙 (@amjay718) June 30, 2017





"You almost went Eric Benet. And let the baddest girl get away. Never go Eric Benet" #JayZ444 #EricBenet



Eric benet: pic.twitter.com/zahpc0B7qP — Baked Ziti 🍝 (@Zito215) June 30, 2017





Drake: I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay



Jay Z: You rather be old rich me or new you...? #JayZ444 #JAYZ pic.twitter.com/mRkeCkFdKY — Steve & Steven (UNE) (@UrbanNoize) June 30, 2017





Listening to Jay Z 's version of Lemonade got me like 🤔🕺🏾 #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/0KHRJDMFuc — Semaj 🤑 (@yaboy_neutron) June 30, 2017





Yooooo. Beyoncé really gave us Lemonade and Jay- Z giving us the Hennessy. #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/CAMtj0oOXg — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) June 30, 2017









Beyonce spilled her truth, jayz spilled his. Now it's time for a fire joint album. Let's all heal pic.twitter.com/ib0qqppCYH — brandon (@RoyalLightness) June 30, 2017





So beyonce album is lemonade and Jay-Z's album 4:44 is spilling tea. THEY MADE ARNOLD PALMER😧 #4:44 #JAYZ pic.twitter.com/yJgXQNBm8s — Jxn (@cashjxn) June 30, 2017





Jay Z said "Y'all think small, I think biggie" #444album pic.twitter.com/JBGuQ7yYYk — Justin Onwenu (@uknow_jno) June 30, 2017





#444album the beehive at Jay-Z after he admitted to cheating on Beyonce pic.twitter.com/weAPzFZBJi — DKT (@darleneturner53) June 30, 2017





"I apologize for all the stillborns because I wasn't present. Your body wouldn't accept it" - Jay Z #444album Damn 😟😔 pic.twitter.com/5qqOGTvaWZ — octavia bellinger (@BellaFlexin) June 30, 2017





Y'all who have been posting pictures holding money to your ear 😂: #444album pic.twitter.com/rVnhunre1p — Paloma. (@MickeyNekomba) June 30, 2017





Beyonce's Lemonade is gonna make more money on Jay Z's site than cheating Jay Z's new album will #444album pic.twitter.com/Eu7nNPoB20 — Joanna✨ (@jojohildreth) June 30, 2017





Jay Z "Smile" beat - LAWD I AM NOT WORTHY #444album pic.twitter.com/PYssrFIXR9 — audiodope (@audiodopetracks) June 30, 2017





Bish. Jay-Z is throwing shots everywhere @ everyone. Even at himself #444 #JAYZ pic.twitter.com/AOMn896c8Q — Alajuwan Brown (@AlajuwanBrown) June 30, 2017





Black men listening to Jay-z apologize to Black Women on 4:44 #JayZ #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/VqXRlTjLWV — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017





"Al Sharpton in the mirror taking selfies. How's him or Bill Cosby sposed to help me?" #444 #JayZ #Hov pic.twitter.com/VZwyzE2HRK — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) June 30, 2017





Families gonna be squaring up playing #Lemonade and #444 at the cookout like pic.twitter.com/JxJztoIXLd — Uncredited Rewrite (@UncredRewrite) June 30, 2017



