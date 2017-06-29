 Skip Nav
Rihanna Made Out With a Saudi Billionaire, and Twitter Lost Its Chill
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?
The Royals
How Tall Is Prince William?

Twitter Reactions to Rihanna Dating Hassan Jameel

Rihanna Made Out With a Saudi Billionaire, and Twitter Lost Its Chill

Photos surfaced on Tuesday of Rihanna making out with a mystery man — who's now been identified as Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel — while holidaying in Spain, and you bet Twitter was all over it. While Rihanna has yet to publicly address the rumoured romance, the news took social media by storm — so much so that it even got its very own hashtag, #RihannaHasAManParty. We scoured Twitter, and here are the funniest fan reactions we found.

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
