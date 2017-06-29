Rihanna Made Out With a Saudi Billionaire, and Twitter Lost Its Chill

Photos surfaced on Tuesday of Rihanna making out with a mystery man — who's now been identified as Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel — while holidaying in Spain, and you bet Twitter was all over it. While Rihanna has yet to publicly address the rumoured romance, the news took social media by storm — so much so that it even got its very own hashtag, #RihannaHasAManParty. We scoured Twitter, and here are the funniest fan reactions we found.









Our girl is getting her cakes POUNDED let's celebrate #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/SXu8b5Kzzs — Courtney 🌹 (@youthots2) June 27, 2017





can't wait for the next banger from drake following the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/ylxUz3MbRe — chyms (@chy0ma) June 27, 2017





#RihannaHasAManParty meaning that I must have one in the next month and that's THAT on the matter. pic.twitter.com/rh37yXY4OJ — Babashook 🇰🇪 (@serrati_patti) June 27, 2017





































#RihannaHasAManParty drake

First person to mention Rihanna to Drake today expect this.... pic.twitter.com/9XVyzZ5eK4 — Jay.. (@JamesMwaura2) June 28, 2017









RIHANNA. Imma need you to tell me where I can cop one of these arabian dinner plates. I'm tryna get my walls blessed #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/rNpiPE2I5G — Chyse Gold. (@chyse_) June 28, 2017





Finna get me a Saudi boo tho he fine af #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/8F0VbOOqoV — a_girl_has_no_name (@bayingana00) June 28, 2017





#RihannaHasAManParty DRAKE IS ABOUT TO DROP ANOTHER TAKE CARE ALBUM BC RIRI HAS A NEW MAN. HYFR. THANK YOU RIRI — Ally (@Alllyy06) June 28, 2017











