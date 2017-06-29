Rihanna Made Out With a Saudi Billionaire, and Twitter Lost Its Chill

Twitter Reactions to Rihanna Dating Hassan Jameel
Photos surfaced on Tuesday of Rihanna making out with a mystery man — who's now been identified as Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel — while holidaying in Spain, and you bet Twitter was all over it. While Rihanna has yet to publicly address the rumoured romance, the news took social media by storm — so much so that it even got its very own hashtag, #RihannaHasAManParty. We scoured Twitter, and here are the funniest fan reactions we found.
Drake opens up twitter and sees #RihannaHasAManParty trending: pic.twitter.com/Wf8DXhwseS
— Natayio (@natayio) June 27, 2017
Our girl is getting her cakes POUNDED let's celebrate #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/SXu8b5Kzzs
— Courtney 🌹 (@youthots2) June 27, 2017
can't wait for the next banger from drake following the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/ylxUz3MbRe
— chyms (@chy0ma) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty meaning that I must have one in the next month and that's THAT on the matter. pic.twitter.com/rh37yXY4OJ
— Babashook 🇰🇪 (@serrati_patti) June 27, 2017
me rolling to the #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/CpSo5j1uhU
— moonflower (@MiakiliAiko) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/57vFxq0rN3
— erik (@blaxkcocaine) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/PEzFn5ixT4
— ㅤㅤㅤJ (@NOCLVIRE) June 27, 2017
Drake looking at the pictures like #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/epvbsmpIb4
— christina🥀 (@wiIdagb) June 27, 2017
i need the details #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/Q0KlccP8A4
— CH¥ ☀️ (@IAmChyanne3) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/28fusl1M4o
— Loulou (@illounavy) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/pZ3wq1C8n3
— breanna. (@brexpk) June 27, 2017
WERE ALL HERE FOR THIS #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/pFK184kQIy
— jordan (@spacefulIy) June 27, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty drake
First person to mention Rihanna to Drake today expect this.... pic.twitter.com/9XVyzZ5eK4
— Jay.. (@JamesMwaura2) June 28, 2017
I'm here for this🤣🤣🤣 yassss Rih #RihannaHasAManParty
— KEALEBOGA👑 (@Kea__Moropa) June 28, 2017
RIHANNA. Imma need you to tell me where I can cop one of these arabian dinner plates. I'm tryna get my walls blessed #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/rNpiPE2I5G
— Chyse Gold. (@chyse_) June 28, 2017
Finna get me a Saudi boo tho he fine af #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/8F0VbOOqoV
— a_girl_has_no_name (@bayingana00) June 28, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty DRAKE IS ABOUT TO DROP ANOTHER TAKE CARE ALBUM BC RIRI HAS A NEW MAN. HYFR. THANK YOU RIRI
— Ally (@Alllyy06) June 28, 2017
Rihanna's Vajayjay: #RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/dDoA67Q2Pf
— KiKi The First Lady (@KiKithe1stlady) June 28, 2017
#RihannaHasAManParty pic.twitter.com/w5qywU2OyU
— Sanna Ritanummi (@sannaritanummi) June 28, 2017
The Navy is saying Robz better pull a Janet Jackson move. 😂😂😂😂😂 #RihannaHasAManParty
— Ray R* Kamolane (@Ray_Kamolane) June 28, 2017