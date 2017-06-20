 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tyra Banks Shares the First Full Photo of Her Precious "Miracle Baby," Son York
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
Summer 2017
40 Jams You Need For the Perfect Summer 2017 Soundtrack
The Royals
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte

Tyra Banks Shares Photo of Son York on Instagram June 2017

Tyra Banks Shares the First Full Photo of Her Precious "Miracle Baby," Son York

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

Tyra Banks gave fans their first full look at her adorable 16-month-old son, York, while celebrating Father's Day on Sunday. In an Instagram snap of the baby boy, the model wrote, "To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too . . . HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! —York." The shout-out went to York's father, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, as well as Tyra's dad, Donald Banks.

Tyra and Erik welcomed their "miracle baby" via surrogate in January 2016; while announcing the exciting news, Tyra thanked the woman who carried little York, saying, "As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone." She shared a first glimpse of York the following month.

Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsTyra Banks
Join The Conversation
One Fine Day
Cue the Nostalgia! Mae Whitman Congratulates George Clooney on Welcoming Twins
by Laura Marie Meyers
Pictures of Gisele, Tyra Banks, Lara Stone and David Walliams, Natalia Vodianova at 2011 Spring Paris Fashion Week Vogue Party
2011 London Fashion Week
Celebs Show Off Their Glam Gowns At Vogue PFW Masked Ball
by POPSUGAR Celebrity UK
Gender of Beyonce Knowles's Twins
Celebrity Facts
Those Hints Beyoncé Dropped About the Sex of Her Twins Turned Out to Be Totally True
by Brittney Stephens
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Instagram Photo June 2017
Latina Celebrity
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute
by Celia Fernandez
Jason Momoa FaceTimes Grandma as Aquaman
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds