The First Christmas Adverts Are Here, and You Might Need Some Tissues

Festive TV adverts are yet another reason to love the Christmas season, and they've become such a phenomenon that brands are even creating teaser trailers for them. This year, Tesco decided to focus on the star of the Christmas dinner, while Paddington Bear became an accidental hero in the Marks & Spencer ad. Read on to discover this year's emotional videos, and don't forget to come back as more of them are being unveiled.

Tesco — Turkey, Every Which Way
M&S — Paddington & the Christmas Visitor
Debenhams — #YouShall . . .
Asda — Best. Christmas. Ever
Swarovski — Give Briliant
