16 Times Aragorn Was Hotter Than the Fires of Mount Doom

Sorry to be 16 years behind everyone, but I've recently learned to appreciate J. R. R. Tolkien's trilogy, The Lord of The Rings. Who needs Game of Thrones when you have the original fantasy epic to binge-watch? One big factor that has helped me turn what used to be toleration for the Peter Jackson-directed films into gratitude? Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. My replica-ring-furnished boyfriend claims the trilogy is "too pure, true, and great a story to be sexualised", but I challenge anyone to believe that after witnessing Aragorn wield a sword, serve a pensive stare, or wear a crown like the King (of my heart) that he is. Liv Tyler may have found her IRL Aragorn, but Arwen was one lucky elf. Keep reading for 16 gifs to represent every year I have been ignorant to the Aragorn thirst.

Tell me this isn't sexy.
Also this.
We beg to differ . . .
Oh, now the sword wielding.
That kiss.
That smile.
The wind is really working for you, A.
Pensive and, you guessed it, sexy.
I fear that you are hotter than Mount Doom.
Sway my way.
**inaudible groaning**
Oh come ON.
Always here for this dramatic windswept moment.
OK, brace yourselves, the smile returns.
Tell me those eyes mean nothing to you.
Really wishing I had been cast as this horse.
Latest Celebrity
