16 Times Aragorn Was Hotter Than the Fires of Mount Doom

Sorry to be 16 years behind everyone, but I've recently learned to appreciate J. R. R. Tolkien's trilogy, The Lord of The Rings. Who needs Game of Thrones when you have the original fantasy epic to binge-watch? One big factor that has helped me turn what used to be toleration for the Peter Jackson-directed films into gratitude? Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. My replica-ring-furnished boyfriend claims the trilogy is "too pure, true, and great a story to be sexualised", but I challenge anyone to believe that after witnessing Aragorn wield a sword, serve a pensive stare, or wear a crown like the King (of my heart) that he is. Liv Tyler may have found her IRL Aragorn, but Arwen was one lucky elf. Keep reading for 16 gifs to represent every year I have been ignorant to the Aragorn thirst.