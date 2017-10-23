 Skip Nav
29 Hilarious Thoughts Twitter Had About The Walking Dead's Season 8 Premiere

Spoilers for The Walking Dead below!

You can always count on Twitter to come through with some strong opinions about TV shows, and naturally The Walking Dead's season eight premiere was far from safe. The brutal, explosion-heavy episode inspired some seriously funny observations from fans. Like, what the f*ck is up with that Old Man Rick timeline? And where the hell does Gregory get off leaving Father Gabriel in the dust like that?! While we won't get any answers to those questions until next week's episode, we can laugh at all of these tweets in the meantime.

