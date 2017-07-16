A Stuntman on The Walking Dead Dies in an On-Set Accident

John Bernecker, a stuntman for The Walking Dead, died on Wednesday night after suffering serious injuries from an on-set accident. The 33-year-old, whose previous projects include Black Panther and Logan, suffered a head injury after falling nearly 25 feet to a concrete floor. The AMC series suspended production on season eight as John was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed the stuntman passed away from his injuries shortly after at Atlanta Medical Center. The show has yet to make an official statement.