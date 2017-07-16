 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Stuntman on The Walking Dead Dies in an On-Set Accident
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Celebrity Facts
Don't Feel Bad If You Didn't Know Kit Harington's Real Name — He Didn't Either
Celebrity Facts
The Name "Rumi" Actually Has a Sweet Connection to Blue Ivy

The Walking Dead Stuntman Dead July 2017

A Stuntman on The Walking Dead Dies in an On-Set Accident

John Bernecker, a stuntman for The Walking Dead, died on Wednesday night after suffering serious injuries from an on-set accident. The 33-year-old, whose previous projects include Black Panther and Logan, suffered a head injury after falling nearly 25 feet to a concrete floor. The AMC series suspended production on season eight as John was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk confirmed the stuntman passed away from his injuries shortly after at Atlanta Medical Center. The show has yet to make an official statement.

Image Source: AMC
Join the conversation
The Walking DeadRIP
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Twitter
Lea Michele Pays a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith on the Fourth Anniversary of His Death
by Monica Sisavat
Andrew Lincoln Was in Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Played a Part in Princess Diana's Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Aladdin Live-Action Movie Cast
Aladdin
The Cast of Disney's Aladdin Reboot Has Been Revealed
by Terry Carter
What Is Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death?
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
by Terry Carter
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds