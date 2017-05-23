Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance

There are plenty of details to consider when planning a wedding, not the least of which is the music. The first dance is often the first song decision many couples make, because it's the centerpiece of the reception, with the newlyweds dancing for the first time with all eyes on them. If you're on the hunt for the perfect tune for the first dance, we're here to help. From rock to classic to pop, here are 100 song suggestions sweet enough for a first dance. Need more advice? Here are all of our wedding music ideas!