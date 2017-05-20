 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit

Wedding Music Guide

A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding

Music is a big part of most weddings, and if you've already started planning one, you know there are more than a few decisions to be made. Whether you decide to hire a band or a DJ or provide the wedding's soundtrack with your own iPod, we have a wedding music guide to help you through. Below, you'll find all the major categories for music you'll need to figure out, as well as other parts of the day you may not have thought of yet. Check out the list for guidelines on music you need to think about, whether you're an indie rock bride or a country Western couple.

  • Processional: This is the music that accompanies the walk down the aisle. You'll need to pick a song for your bridesmaids to walk down the aisle to, and then a song for the bride's entrance. There are traditional choices like "Here Comes the Bride," of course, but you can do other classic alternatives like Pachelbel's Canon in D (like in Father of the Bride) or something totally different to personalize it. Love a song but not the lyrics? Have an instrumental version played. We have a few ideas for the processional.
  • Recessional: The recessional is like the opposite of the processional — it's when you walk down the aisle, but the other way. For your big exit, you could go with something more upbeat because the pressure is off now that you've gotten through the vows. (Think the scene in Love Actually when the band plays "All You Need Is Love.") Here are some ideas for the recessional.
  • Cocktail hour music: If you choose to host a cocktail hour between the ceremony and reception, it's good to have a playlist of songs to set the mood. The music should be low-key but convivial — you're not trying to get anyone to dance yet, but you don't want to put anyone to sleep either.
  • Reception entrance: This is a song to mark the bride and groom's entrance into the reception, usually with the wedding party in tow. It should be celebratory, not unlike the recessional song, and it's a good chance to set the tone for the party. If you want to introduce your wedding party first, you'll also need a separate song for them.
  • The first dance: Yes, everyone knows they need a first dance, but most people struggle trying to find the perfect song. If you don't already have "your song," we have plenty of first dance song suggestions.
  • Father/daughter dance: Traditionally, the father of the bride takes a spin with his daughter on the dance floor after the first dance. It can be something personal or traditional, and if you need some father/daughter dance song ideas, we've got them. Similarly, some couples also have a mother/son dance or simply integrate that into the father/daughter dance at the end.
  • Reception music: Whether you pick all, most, or some of your dance music depends on how in control of the playlist you want to be. Even if you give your DJ free rein, you may want to make a Do Not Play list — a list of songs that you really don't want to hear for whatever reason (you might not want your reception to be remembered for trying to bring back "The Macarena"). For songs you do want, though, we have lots of ideas, from fun pop hits to '80s songs. To end the evening, some couples also opt to have one song close out the event (doesn't The Wanted's "Glad You Came" seem perfect for this?).
  • Cake-cutting: If you make your cake-cutting a ceremonial event, pick out an upbeat song since it is usually a cute, sweet part of the evening. (Tip: if you have a first dance song that you rule out because it's too fast-paced, it might be perfect for cake-cutting.)
  • Bouquet toss: For this fun part of the wedding, another upbeat song is in order, and since you're commanding the wedding's single ladies to the floor, you can go literal ("Single Ladies") or just pick another fun, romantic song. And if you choose to have a garter toss, the same rules apply.

A Guide to Picking Out the Songs For Your Wedding  originally posted on POPSUGAR Entertainment News
Join the conversation
EvergreenWedding MusicMusicWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jensen Ackles
Tap Into Your Inner Winchester With Supernatural Halloween Ideas!
by Ryan Roschke
Jackets, Capes, and Cover-Ups For Wedding Day
Fashion
36 Ways to Cover Up in Style on Your Wedding Day
by Lucy Kenny
Ed Sheeran's Private Concert For Melody Driscoll May 2017
Ed Sheeran
Grab Some Tissues and Watch Ed Sheeran Privately Serenade a Sick Little Girl
by Quinn Keaney
Summer
10 Movie Romances That Will Make You Want a Summer Fling
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
Halloween
64 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For Couples
by Laura Marie Meyers
15 Halloween Movies That Aren't Scary
Halloween Entertainment
15 Halloween Movies For Wimps
by Becky Kirsch
Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl" Music Video
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl" Video Pays Tribute to the City That Inspired It
by Caitlin Hacker
Wedding Dresses at Bridal Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
Bridal Fashion Week
100 Stunning Wedding Dresses For Spring 2017 Brides
by Gemma Cartwright
American Horror Story: Freak Show Halloween Costumes
Group Halloween Costumes
American Horror Story: Freak Show Is Still a Halloween Costume Gold Mine
by Maggie Pehanick
The Nightmare Before Christmas GIFs
The Nightmare Before Christmas
17 Reasons It's Time to Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas Again
by Becky Kirsch
Best Wedding Music 2017
Wedding Music
43 Songs From 2017 That Are Already Perfect For Your Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Everything, Everything Soundtrack
Everything Everything
4 Songs We Already Love From the Everything, Everything Soundtrack
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds