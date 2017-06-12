The Weeknd's "Secrets" Music Video Looks Like the Best Sci-Fi Movie of 2017

I realise The Weeknd is a gift to the music world and all, but maybe he should consider taking a small break to direct a sci-fi movie? The singer has been churning out some pretty cinematic visuals to accompany his latest hits, which have had a sexy space vibe lately. The music video for "Secrets" is no different, which sees Abel Tesfaye in a futuristic world duelling with some dude for the love of a mysterious floating woman (classic rom-com situation, am I right?). The feel is kind of like if Harry Potter and The Shining had a baby, and then that baby had another baby with 2001: A Space Odyssey. Anyways, check it out above.