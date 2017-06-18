 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
British Celebrities
We Didn't Think Tom Holland Could Get Any Cuter, and Then We Saw Him With His Dog
The Royals
37 Memorable Royal Family Moments From Royal Ascot

What Is Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death?

Carrie Fisher's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The entire world mourned the loss of Carrie Fisher when she passed away last December at age 60, and now her cause of death has been revealed. According to a report by People, Carrie died of "sleep apnea and other causes." The Los Angeles County medical examiner's full summary of Carrie's death revealed the Star Wars actress "showed signs of having taken multiple drugs" in addition to having a "buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries."

According to the Associated Press, Carrie's death will remain listed as "undetermined" because investigators were unable to pinpoint an exact cause. Carrie's 24-year-old daughter, actress Billie Lourd, released a statement to CNN following the medical examiner's report, writing,

"[She] battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases . . . I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant
Join the conversation
Carrie FisherRIP
Join The Conversation
The Royals
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mae Whitman Congratulates George Clooney on Twins
One Fine Day
Cue the Nostalgia! Mae Whitman Congratulates George Clooney on Welcoming Twins
by Laura Marie Meyers
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds