A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"

We can hardly remember a time when Justin Bieber's body wasn't covered in ink. The 23-year-old singer has over 50 tattoos, and he's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Just this week, Justin shocked fans when he debuted a massive torso tattoo on his Instagram, but it seems the ink is more than just an accessory. According to Justin's tattoo artist, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the tattoo is a representation of "the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang." Keep reading to find out what Justin's other notable tattoos symbolise.

The first tattoo Justin ever got was a seagull on his left hip. "It's based on this book that my whole family read," he explained to GQ in February 2016. "I wanted to make sure it wasn't visible. It's basically about this seagull who wanted to be more than just a seagull."
Justin got the word "Believe" on his left forearm in honor of his second album of the same name in June 2012.
Justin has a bolded "X" on his left arm. "X means unknown," Justin explained to GQ in February 2016. "They might know the shell of me or the artist, but not necessarily me."
In an interview with GQ in February 2016, Justin revealed that the dark-haired angel on his left arm is, in fact, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "This is my ex-girlfriend," he said while referencing the ink. "So I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."
