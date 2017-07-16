 Skip Nav
What Does the Name Rumi Mean?

The Name "Rumi" Actually Has a Sweet Connection to Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 13, and to celebrate their being on Earth for one whole month, Beyoncé dropped the first photo of her precious pair on Instagram. While the news of their names — Sir and Rumi — was first reported after Bey and JAY trademarked them shortly after the babies' birth, Beyoncé confirmed the unique monikers in her caption, writing, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today."

True to form, there's been a bit of confusion about the names on the internet, especially from concerned fans wondering if Sir Carter's name is actually Sir Carter Carter. But the name Rumi actually has a lot of history and significance, especially when it comes to nature, poetry, and music. So, what's behind the name Rumi? Here are some fast facts that might explain why Beyoncé and JAY chose the meaningful name for their baby girl.

  1. Rumi has Japanese origins. While Rumi is a favoured girls' name in Japan, it is probably best known as the name of male 13th century Muslim poet Jalal ad-din Rumi.
  2. It also has musical roots. Rumi followed a mystical Islamic movement called Sufism; he believed that the world was a "tomb" that separated the soul from the divine, and taught others how to release the spirit through movement and music, specifically by dancing with "reed flutes, drums, and tambourines."
  3. Rumi's poems still have a remarkable influence. His most famous poem, "The Diver's Clothes Lying Empty," has inspired plenty of literary works — and you don't have to look much farther than Pinterest to see his quotes flying around. He is one of the bestselling poets in the US.
  4. JAY-Z mentions Rumi in a new song. In the track "MaNyfaCedGod" from his 4:44 deluxe album, JAY raps, "Be grateful for whatever comes / Because each has been sent from a guy from beyond / That's what Rumi say."
  5. Rumi Carter already has a sweet connection to her big sister, Blue Ivy. The name means "beauty, flow, water, and lapis lazuli" — a deep blue metamorphic rock used as a semiprecious stone, highly prized for its intense blue colour. It is revered as a "symbol of royalty and honour, gods and power, spirit and vision, wisdom, and truth."
