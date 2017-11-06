 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Christmas
The 2016 Christmas TV Adverts Were So Good You'll Want to Watch Them Again
The Lion King
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining The Lion King Reboot Cast

What Happens to the Tesseract in Thor Ragnarok?

What Happens to the Tesseract in Thor: Ragnarok? I Think We All Know

Warning — Thor: Ragnarok spoilers below!

In Thor: Ragnarok, one of the big headlines by the end of the movie is that Asgard, Thor and Loki's home planet, has been destroyed by villains Hela and Surtur, so Thor has to take a giant craft full of his people to a new place. Meanwhile, throughout the movie, Loki goes from being chill to mischievous and back again, in sort of a roller coaster of betrayal. It certainly seems that Loki is back on the good side when he helps Thor get the Asgardians off of Asgard, but there's an open question at the end of the film that implicates Loki. That question is: what happens to the Tesseract Odin was storing in Asgard, the magical object that's popped up throughout Avengers movies?

While it's not revealed in the end credits, it's entirely obvious where that thing is: with Loki. Loki has been trying to get his grubby hands on the Tesseract since the first Thor movie, and he succeeds in stealing it in the first Avengers instalment.

Toward the end of Raganarok, there's a pointed moment where Loki sees the cube while walking through Odin's treasure room, which would have been his chance to snag it. It's Thor who had brought it back to Asgard (along with Loki) to keep it safe, so there is a chance that Thor remembers to grab the cube before Asgard goes boom, but it doesn't seem to be top of mind for him. By not showing what happens to the infinity stone — and knowing it's too valuable to be destroyed — we can only assume that the prankster Loki has it hidden away somewhere. Hey, Loki can only be good for so long.

We should definitely find out the Tesseract's fate when Avengers: Infinity War comes out next Spring, since the villain Thanos is trying to get all the infinity stones — and that may be exactly why his ship pops up in the Ragnarok end credits.

Image Source: Disney
Join the conversation
Thor RagnarokMoviesTom Hiddleston
Food Hacks
You've Been Cutting Cakes Wrong, but We Can Teach You the Right Way
by Megan Lutz
7 Celebrity Men Wearing Dresses, Skirts
7 Celebrity Men Who Weren't Afraid to Rock a Dress
7 Men Who Weren't Afraid to Rock a Dress
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Stranger Things Halloween Costumes | Tutorial
Stranger Things
Nothing Is Better Than These 3 Stranger Things Costume Ideas
by Kirbie Johnson
Stranger Things Season 2 Red Carpet
David Harbour
The Stranger Things Gang Guesses Which Celebs Are Trapped in the Upside Down
by Natalie Rivera
Fat Be Gone With This 10-Minute HIIT Workout
HIIT
Fat Be Gone With This 10-Minute HIIT Workout
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds