10 Places You've Seen Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Before

We love to hate her in Game of Thrones, and it seems that she was made for the role, but Cersei Lannister is definitely not Lena Headey's first big gig. The British actress has been gracing our screens since 1992, and while we are patiently waiting to see whether she gets to keep her crown or not, here's where you may have seen her before.

The Jungle Book, 1994
Gossip, 2000
The Brothers Grimm, 2005
300, 2006
Imagine Me & You, 2005
St. Trinian's, 2007
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, 2008
The Purge, 2013
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, 2013
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, 2016
