 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
5 Notable "Heirs and Spares" in the British Royal Family
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
The Royals
9 Times the Royal Family Showed Us That Some Rules Are Meant to Be Broken
British Celebrities
Kate Moss Was "a Sexy Tiger" at Liv Tyler's 40th Birthday Celebrations
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
5 Notable "Heirs and Spares" in the British Royal Family

Not only does the adorable Princess Charlotte have the the most adorable uncle ever in Prince Harry, but on a deeper level, she also has someone who will always understand what it feels like to play backup to an older sibling who will one day be king. The royal family has always been keen to produce a "spare" to the heir so that if — heaven forbid — anything should happen to the elder sibling, the future of the monarchy can continue with the younger.

This has been the case with some incredibly notable monarchs — Henry VIII was actually the "spare" — but in modern times it has thankfully been less necessary, and so the younger sibling nudges further down the line of succession with every niece and nephew born. However the nature of a "spare" can create all sorts of issues; they are a vital cog in the royal machine as they grow up, but as soon as the the elder sibling starts having children of their own, their official role becomes less defined, with (as we have seen in the last five generations of the royal family) very mixed results.

Related
13 Exciting Milestones Princess Charlotte Hit Before Her Second Birthday

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsPrince Harry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
How World War II Affected Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Wedding
by Quinn Keaney
Prince Harry Talks About Dealing With Princess Diana's Death
The Royals
How Prince Harry's Time in Afghanistan Helped Him Cope With Princess Diana's Death
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince Harry Quotes About Leaving the Royal Family June 2017
The Royals
Why Prince Harry "Wanted Out" of the Royal Family
by Kelsie Gibson
The Best Foods to Fight Inflammation
Superfoods
7 of the Best Foods to Fight Inflammation
by Alle Weil
Prince Harry Buys Bread Ahead Bakery Doughnuts
Doughnuts
If These Doughnuts Are Good Enough For Prince Harry, Then We'll Take 300 Boxes
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds