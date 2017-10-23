Kit Harington's New TV Show is as Gory as Game of Thrones

If you thought Kit Harington's new show Gunpowder, was going to be a typical BBC's Sunday night drama: a lavish historical adaptation with plenty of big names and beautiful cinematography, you may have been a little shocked when you tuned in. Yes, the series definitely packs a punch when it comes to star power, with Harington joined by stars like Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss. And the setting is definitely atmospheric, but it's also unforgiving when it comes to showing the realities of life in the 17th century. Following in the footsteps of shows like Taboo and Peaky Blinders, it takes the BBC into darker territory. In the first episode alone, viewers witness brutal executions played out in their full gory glory, including on particularly gruesome moment when a young priest is hung, drawn, and quartered.

The Guardian describes the show as "Game of Thrones minus dragons plus history", and it's true that thematically and visually, there are comparisons with Kit Harington's other big show. But the big difference here is that Gunpowder is based on a true story.

It tells the story of the Gunpowder Plot, a plan by a group of dissident Catholics to assassinate King James I by blowing up the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament. The show has been smartly scheduled to conclude on 5th Nov., the day we now know as Bonfire Night, when communities come together to "remember, remember the 5th of November, gunpowder, treason, and plot" by letting off fireworks and burning an effigy of Guy Fawkes on a bonfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fawkes may have become the figurehead of the event as he was the one discovered hiding beneath Parliament ready to light the fuse, but he was only part of a larger group led by Robert Catesby. Kit Harington plays Catesby in the show, and it's a role that means a lot to the actor. Kit's full name is Christopher Catesby Harington and he's actually a direct descendant of Robert Catesby himself. For Kit this wasn't just an opportunity to take on a really interesting character from British history, it was also a chance to explore his own heritage. He produces, as we as stars in the show. "It kind of came about in me knowing that as part of a strange quirk in my family history." Kit told the Radio Times.

Episode 2 of Gunpowder airs on Sunday 29 Oct. If you can't wait, the full series is available now on BBC iplayer.