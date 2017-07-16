 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Don't Feel Bad If You Didn't Know Kit Harington's Real Name — He Didn't Either
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Celebrity Facts
The Name "Rumi" Actually Has a Sweet Connection to Blue Ivy
Couples
24 Photos That Prove Dave Gardner Is the Aragorn to Liv Tyler's Arwen

What Is Kit Harington's Real Name?

Don't Feel Bad If You Didn't Know Kit Harington's Real Name — He Didn't Either

You may know Kit Harington as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, but did you know his real name isn't actually Kit? If you didn't, don't feel bad — because Kit didn't know either until he was 11. While chatting with Interview back in 2013, the 30-year-old heartthrob revealed that he "was called Kit from day one" and that he "only found out my name was Christopher when I was 11. . . . It was very strange, I went to school, and I remember that you had to do these tests to find out what set you're in — how clever you are," he recalled. "I put down 'Kit Harington,' and they looked at me like I was completely stupid, and they said, 'No, you're Christopher Harington, I'm afraid.' It was only then I learned my actual name. That was kind of a bizarre existential crisis for an 11-year-old to have, but in the end I always stuck with Kit, because I felt that's who I was. I'm not really a 'Chris.'"

But don't worry, you can still call him Kit. In fact, Kit said "no one ever calls me Christopher" and he only uses his real name when he's "applying for a new passport or something."

Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsKit Harington
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Princess Diana's Nickname For William Shows What a Fun and Loving Mum She Was
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Diamond and Ruby Necklace at State Banquet
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Just Debuted a Royal Heirloom That Hasn't Been Seen in Over 30 Years
by Marcia Moody
What Does the Name Rumi Mean?
Celebrity Facts
The Name "Rumi" Actually Has a Sweet Connection to Blue Ivy
by Brittney Stephens
Katy Perry and Russell Brand Wedding Facts
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
by Caitlin Hacker
The Walking Dead Stuntman Dead July 2017
The Walking Dead
A Stuntman on The Walking Dead Dies in an On-Set Accident
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds