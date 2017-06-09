 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Orange Is the New Black: Linda Ferguson's Backstory Is Ice Cold
British Celebrities
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's Love Is in the Premiere League
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Country Music Association Awards
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

What Is Linda's Backstory on Orange Is the New Black?

Orange Is the New Black: Linda Ferguson's Backstory Is Ice Cold

Spoilers for season five of Orange Is the New Black!

After spending Orange Is the New Black season four as a cog in the MCC machine, hopping in bed with Caputo (Nick Sandow) because it seemed like he was on his way up the corporate ladder, Linda (Beth Dover) is moving more to the forefront in season five, having been caught up in the prison riot because she's in the bathroom when all hell breaks loose.

Linda is lucky the people who find her are Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon), because they aren't active enough in the riot to throw her to the wolves. Instead, they get her some prison garb and start coaching her on a backstory, the idea being that Linda can just try to blend in until this all blows over.

But until then, viewers are treated to her real backstory — which is pretty awful, but also unsurprising considering what we've seen of Linda so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year is sometime in the mid- to late-'90s — you can tell because the fashion is still veering toward Cher in Clueless — and Linda is an Alpha Zeta Delta, which is one of those sororities that makes the news when the president or Greek Week chair or whoever sends out a terrifying email blast that makes her (and the entire organisation) sound insane.

Not all sororities are like that, of course, but some of them are, and Linda is a proud member of one of those sororities.

Her big sister in AZD is Megs (Stephanie Leone), who gives an in-person version of one of those crazy emails and then goes to a party and gets completely blitzed. Linda goes outside with Megs for a bathroom break, but the drunk Megs is taking too long, so Linda leaves her there because she'll probably be fine, right?

Nope. Megs is super drunk, she is wearing practically nothing, and it's a freakin' blizzard outside. Linda should never have left Megs alone, and she certainly should have checked on her at some point, but Linda is pretty much the worst and Megs freezes to death in the snow.

The next morning, Linda lies to the cops about being the last person to talk to Megs and suggests that her big sister had a drinking problem. That might very well be true, but Linda definitely does not take responsibility for the part she played in Megs's death, though she's more than happy to take over Megs's responsibility within the sorority. That's ice cold.

For a refresher on how each Orange Is the New Black woman ended up in Litchfield, check out this handy guide.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
NetflixOrange Is The New BlackTV
Join The Conversation
Netflix
4 Things to Know About Judy King, Orange Is the New Black's Newest Inmate
by Quinn Keaney
Will There Be Master of None Season 3?
Master of None
Master of None Season 3 May Not Be Coming For a Long, Long Time
by Maggie Pehanick
13 Reasons Why Renewed For Season 2
Dylan Minnette
13 Reasons Why Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 2
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?
The Keepers
The Keepers: What You Need to Know About Father Joseph Maskell
by Quinn Keaney
The Handmaid's Tale Book and TV Show Differences
Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale: 11 Differences Between the Book and TV Show
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds