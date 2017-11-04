 Skip Nav
What Is Matt Damon's Cameo in Thor: Ragnarok?

Why Yes, That IS Who You Think It Is at the Beginning of Thor: Ragnarok

Spoiler alert: this post describes a plot detail and celebrity appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

One of the best things about Marvel movies is the Easter eggs, and Thor: Ragnarok is no exception. We get all of the standard goodies when it comes to the third Thor film: two postcredits scenes, the inclusion of Loki and Hulk (which we know thanks to the trailers), and all of the majesty of Cate Blanchett. The best part, though, is the cameos! While Thor: Ragnarok does feature the traditional Stan Lee cameo, there's an even more hilarious appearance: Matt Damon!

We might've suspected Damon was somehow involved in the new Thor movie. After all, he attended the premiere in LA last week, and he even crashed Chris Hemsworth's interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live . . . which, to be fair, doubles as the latest dig in his long-running "feud" with Jimmy Kimmel. At this point, you may be wondering how exactly Matt Damon manifests in the otherwordly landscape of the next big Marvel film. We're here to break it down.

Basically, in the first 15-20 minutes of the film, Thor defeats Surtur, the evil fire monster that's supposed to lay waste to the planet of Asgard. After this, the God of Thunder returns to his home planet to find his father, Odin. Once he reaches the kingdom, he happens upon an in-progress play. In said performance, two Asgardian citizens are playing "Thor" and "Loki," and they're telling a tragic tale of Loki's heroism (This botched version of history makes sense because Loki has disguised himself as his father Odin, but I digress). Anyway, Matt Damon is the civilian who's playing Loki in this little community theatre version of the first Thor movie. It's pretty hilarious to see him all decked out in a Marvelesque villain outfit and a long black wig. He's joined by two other famous faces in the production: Thor is played by Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke, while Sam Neill crops us as Odin.

Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now.

Image Source: Disney
