 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair

What Is Meghan Markle's Real Name?

So, Meghan Markle's Real Name Isn't Meghan

Meghan Markle has been a successful actress for a few years now, but she's recently been thrust into the spotlight in a major way thanks to her budding romance with Prince Harry. The Suits star, who recently attended Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with Harry, has caused such a stir because of the sweet and serious nature of her relationship with one of the world's most eligible bachelors, something those closest to him insist they haven't seen before. Since engagement rumours are already swirling, fun facts about Meghan have been popping up everywhere, including one about her name. While she goes by Meghan, her real first name is actually Rachel. There isn't much information out there about when or why she decided to go by her middle name, but in a funny twist of fate, her Suits character is also named Rachel. We think Meghan suits (get it?) her better.

Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro
Join the conversation
Meghan MarkleCelebrity Facts
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
What Did Princess Diana Do After Divorce From Prince Charles
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Facts
James Matthews
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
by Monica Sisavat
Kerris Dorsey
Dylan Minnette Fell For His Girlfriend While Playing Her Brother
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Get Rid of a Spot Before Your Wedding
Beauty Essay
How I Got Rid of a Massive, Painful Spot 2 Days Before My Wedding
by Lauren Levinson
Is Meghan Markle Done With Acting?
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly "Ready to Be Done" With Acting
by Monica Sisavat
Is Meghan Markle Going to Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
The Royals
Meghan Markle Is Attending Pippa Middleton's Wedding Under 1 Condition
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Meet?
Celebrity Facts
The Story of How Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed First Got Together Is a Bit Complicated
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle's Essay About Menstruation in India
A Day Without a Woman
Meghan Markle's Essay About the Stigma Girls Face in India Will Move You
by Monica Sisavat
Best Dance Songs For a Wedding
Music
Wedding Music: Over 100 Pop Songs to Get Everyone on the Dance Floor
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Has Gisele Bundchen Dated?
Celebrity Facts
7 Other Men Gisele Bündchen Dated Before Finding Love With Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Meghan Markle Used to Do Wedding Calligraphy
Wedding Invitations
Meghan Markle's 1 Hidden Talent That Could Come in Handy at a Royal Wedding
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds