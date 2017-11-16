 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Where to Follow the Stranger Things Cast on Social Media
Celebrity Instagrams
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Modern Family Is Absolutely Golden
Reputation
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here

Autumn has just started, and a lot of the big, serious Oscar-bait dramas haven't even come out to the general public. But because of the recently wrapped Venice and Toronto Film Festivals, we already have a good idea of a few films that are in the award-season running. Hell, some of these have been getting buzz since before the 2017 Oscars even took place because they hit the ground running at Sundance back in January. Now that we're closer to the release of a lot of these big films, and a little closer to the end of the year (aka the end date for eligibility for the 2018 Oscars), here are our early picks for the next award-season darlings.

Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
Molly's Game
Mudbound
Battle of the Sexes
I, Tonya
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Mother!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Toronto Film FestivalMoviesAward Season
Award Season
Carrie Underwood Fought Back Tears Paying Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victims at the CMAs
by Terry Carter
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone at Governors Awards 2017
Award Season
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
by Kelsie Gibson
How Many Kids Does Nicole Kidman Have?
Award Season
The Complicated Reason Nicole Kidman Didn't Thank Her 2 Older Kids at the Emmys
by Caitlin Gallagher
Angelina Jolie Elisabetta Franchi Dress at Governors Awards
Award Season
Angelina Jolie's Sequinned Gown Is the Epitome of Modern Glamour
by Sarah Wasilak
Angelina Jolie at the Governors Awards 2017
Award Season
Angelina Jolie Dancing With 89-Year-Old Director Will Make 2017 a Little More Tolerable
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds