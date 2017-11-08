 Skip Nav
The Royals
12 Royal Christmas Traditions That Will Surprise You
British Celebrities
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a New Baby Girl
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë and Brooklyn Don Matching Outfits For Their First Public Outing Since Getting Back Together
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can See the Stranger Things Cast in Other Things Before Next Season

Stranger Things 2 has made us fall even more deeply in love with the cast, a feat we didn't know was possible after the near-perfect first season. But now that we really know these characters, we're even more invested and delighted by them. The same goes for the actors who play our favourite Stranger Things characters — in the last year, Millie Bobby Brown has become our favourite young female star, while season two made us realise that we have a small but totally healthy obsession with Joe Keery. So what to do if you love seeing these folks act, but anticipate season three to be a long ways away? Easy: see them in other stuff. You can always catch up on their pre-Stranger Things projects, but we have all the exciting movies that the cast will be involved in next, like Molly's Game, the new X-Men movie, and Hellboy!

Joe Keery
Winona Ryder
Charlie Heaton
Finn Wolfhard
Millie Bobby Brown
Dacre Montgomery
Natalia Dyer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsMoviesTV
Thor Ragnarok
Duh — Here's Why Thor: Ragnarok's Bootleg Thor Looks Just Like Chris Hemsworth
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Game of Thrones Couple Tattoos
Game of Thrones
11 Game of Thrones Couple Tattoos to Get With the Moon of Your Life
by Hilary White
Joe Keery Sexy Pictures
Joe Keery
11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back
by Kelsie Gibson
Ariana Grande Stranger Things Mashup
Stranger Things
You'll Be "So Into" This Catchy Ariana Grande Stranger Things Mashup
by Brinton Parker
Pictures of Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo
Joe Keery
Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo Have the Cutest Food-Related Bromance
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds