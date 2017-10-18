 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
British Celebrities
You'll Melt When You See How Much Louis Tomlinson and His Son Look Alike
Celebrity News
Never Mind the Buzzcocks Pays Tribute to the Late Sean Hughes

What Is Prince George's Favourite Movie?

Prince George's Favourite Disney Movie Proves He Just Can't Wait to Be King

Turns out, Prince George loves Disney movies just as much as you do. During an appearance at London's Paddington train station on Monday, Prince William revealed that his 4-year-old son "quite likes" The Lion King, as well as a few Lego movies. "Trying to keep him off the television is hard work," the soon-to-be father of three joked. Seems pretty fitting that his favourite movie is about a cub who grows up and takes his father's place as leader of the pride (you know, minus that whole heartbreaking death). We guess George just can't wait to be king. See Will talk more in detail about his little man's favourite things below.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity FactsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince William
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Blue Temperley London Dress
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Definitely Stunned Everyone With Her Blue Lace Maternity Dress
by Marina Liao
What Does the Royal Family Eat?
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
When Is Kate and William's Third Baby Due?
The Royals
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Reveal When Royal Baby No. 3 Will Arrive!
by Johnni Macke
Princess Charlotte Looking Like Duchess of Cambridge
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds