 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Job Description and the Duties Being Passed On to Her Family Members
Theories
Our Final 6 Suspects For "A.D." on Pretty Little Liars
Celebrity Evolutions
How Gal Gadot Went From Beauty Queen to Leading Lady, in Pictures
British Celebrities
Kate Moss Is Pretty in Pink as She Cuddles Up to Her Ex
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Job Description and the Duties Being Passed On to Her Family Members

Queen Elizabeth II's full title is monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the The Church of England, and Head of The Armed Forces — but what does she actually do day to day? And as the most recent addition to the royal family, what is the Duchess of Cambridge's job description? Now that the Queen has recently marked her 90th birthday, will other members of her family be taking over any of her duties — and more specifically, will any of her workload be passed on to Kate? We break it all down here!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince WilliamPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
Pineapple Cake
Food How To
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
by Megan Lutz
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Margaritas
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
by Megan Lutz
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 Recap
The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid’s Tale: The Spoiler Guide to Season 1
by Lindsey Kupfer
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Wedding Facts
The Royals
8 Facts About Charlene and Albert's Wedding That Will Still Fascinate You Today
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds