Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Job Description and the Duties Being Passed On to Her Family Members

Queen Elizabeth II's full title is monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the The Church of England, and Head of The Armed Forces — but what does she actually do day to day? And as the most recent addition to the royal family, what is the Duchess of Cambridge's job description? Now that the Queen has recently marked her 90th birthday, will other members of her family be taking over any of her duties — and more specifically, will any of her workload be passed on to Kate? We break it all down here!