Stranger Things: This Tiny Detail About Sheriff Hopper Will Break You

One of the best aspects of a show like Stranger Things is that there are levels to each of the characters. You'll pick up something new or heartbreaking every single time you rewatch a season. And now that we've plowed our way to the end of season two, there's even more depth to each one of the residents in Hawkins, Indiana. Take Sheriff Hopper for instance, who's expertly played by David Harbour. While you may have been more enamoured by his good looks and epic dance moves in the newest instalment, there's something much smaller about his character that provides a large dose of insight: his bright blue bracelet.