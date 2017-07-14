 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé Just Confused the Hell Out of Everyone With Her Twins' Names
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
British Celebrities
The Dunkirk Premiere Is Here to Remind Us That Britain Actually Has 2 Prince Harrys
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill

What Is Sir Carter's Full Name?

Beyoncé Just Confused the Hell Out of Everyone With Her Twins' Names

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

After weeks of waking up in the middle of the night and worrying that Beyoncé and JAY-Z had welcomed their twins without letting us know, their arrival was finally confirmed in early June. The couple then waited a whole month before they revealed the first photo of their little ones, Rumi and Sir, and it was completely worth the wait. While the photo of Beyoncé cradling her newborns in a earthy and natural scene similar to that of her pregnancy reveal almost made us pass out, it was her caption that really sparked emotion in her fans. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾," she wrote. While the twins' names were already rumoured to be Rumi and Sir (they also filed paperwork to trademark them), the order the singer put them in has raised some eyebrows. JAY-Z's real name is Shawn Carter, but Beyoncé didn't call them Rumi and Sir Carter. Does she mean that Sir Carter is one name and should always be referred to as Sir Carter? And Rumi will stand on its own like Madonna? Or, if she meant nothing by it, is Sir's name really Sir Carter Carter?





Image Source: Giphy

Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsJay ZBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
HBO
We Know Exactly Who Will Appear in the Game of Thrones Premiere
by Brinton Parker
Mermaid Shell-Shaped Hotel Swimming Pool
Vietnam
by Gemma Cartwright
Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Baby Bump
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
by Quinn Keaney
Beyonce's Twins Being Treated For Jaundice
Celebrity Kids
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Twins Reportedly Being Held in Hospital to Treat "Minor Issue"
by Quinn Keaney
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds