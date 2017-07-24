William and Harry Reveal the Last Conversation They Had With Diana Before She Died

Prince William and Prince Harry are becoming more and more candid about their late mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death approaches. In the new British documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which airs on Monday, the royals open up about the very last conversation they had with her before she died. "The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral [Castle in Scotland]," William said. "At the time, Harry and I were running around, minding our own business, playing with our cousins and having a very good time. Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say 'Goodbye, see you later, can I go off?' If I'd known what was going to happen I wouldn't have been quite so blasé about it. That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily."

The memory of that phone call has also haunted Harry over the years. "It was her speaking from Paris," he recalled. "I can't necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. If I'd known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her. Looking back at it now — it's incredibly hard. I have to deal with that for the rest of my life: not knowing that it was the last time I'd speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I'd had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."

Not only have the brothers carried on Diana's legacy through her various charities and organisations, but as a father of two, William is doing all he can to make sure Prince George and Princess Charlotte know their late grandmother by keeping photos of her around the house and telling stories about her at bedtime. "It's important that they know who she was and that she existed."