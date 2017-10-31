Clear Your Schedule, Because Peaky Blinders Is About to Come Back For Its Fourth Season



Your favourite British bad boys (and girls) are finally making their comeback. Cillian Murphy recently attended the season four premiere of Peaky Blinders, and although we don't know much about what is going to happen to the Shelbys in the next instalment of the beloved show, one thing's for sure: our Wednesday nights are about to become way more exciting. Tommy, Arthur, Aunt Pol, and co will be back on BBC 2 on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., facing not one, but two threats — so if you still haven't watched this smart, witty, gritty, and beautiful drama, now might be the time to binge-race it.